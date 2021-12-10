2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $89,550

Great affordable value in Henrico County. Mid-level condo, 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Perfect for Investors, 1st Time Homebuyer or even an empty nesters. This Unit is ready for your own special touches. Open floor plan with abundance of natural light. Open living room and dining room features two large picture windows. Dining area is crowned with a chandelier and large balcony access. Both bedrooms have generously sized closets and a full half bath. Efficient natural gas heat. Laundry room and personal storage available on lower level of building. Community amenities include pool and kids play area on-site. Lots of greenspace and close to I64, I95 and shopping.