2 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $99,000

Location is the key! Adorable 2 bedroom condominium with a view! Very bright, & ready for your personal touch. Spacious living area directly up the stairs. Perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your morning with coffee or tea overlooking the lake on the balcony. Very light, and white kitchen with gas range. The HOA covers specifically, the Electricity, Water, Gas, HVAC Unit, Community Areas, Pool, sidewalk, and Exterior Maintenance, Trash Removal, and Snow Removal. This comes with it's own assigned parking spot with many other spots to park for guest. Close to great shops and restaurants. Near Libbie Mill shops and restaurants, Hob Nob, Willow Lawn, & Interstate 64 for very easy access to downtown Richmond & more. Convey's as-is!