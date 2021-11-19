 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $120,000

This one story home has a lot of potential. Features living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, eat-in-kitchen, utility room and storage shed. This property could also be used for commercial business. Office space, day care, retail, etc.

