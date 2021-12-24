2 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $145,450

BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF SELLER! Attention first time home buyers and investors. Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape in the historic area of downtown. Large open concept living and dining room. Galley Kitchen with ceramic floors, flat top cooking and a pantry. Full tub & shower bath in downstairs laundry room. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with a double closet and a single closet in each bedroom with a bathroom between. Large Deck in back perfect for entertaining. Alley backs up to the backyard which would be a perfect place to make a driveway.