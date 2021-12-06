2 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $485,160

HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION, scheduled to be completed in April.. Design finishes have been expertly select for YOU! Thebeautiful Delray offers an open floor plan where the kitchen blends with the family room creating a warm and friendlyatmosphere! This low maintenance home offers a 2 car attached garage, rear patio, 9' ceilings on the first floor, Luxury Owner Suite with walk in closet and the private bath with double vanity and ceramic tile shower! Designer kitchen withgranite counters, gas cooking, spacious island and a walk in pantry. A private study with french doors, 2nd bedroom, full bath and laundry room completes the tour of this home. As a homeowner here, you can finally spoil yourself with hassle-freeliving while enjoying the many amenities in Greenwich Walk. You can spend time with neighbors at the Greenwich Walk Club or go fishing in the community pond, there is something for everyone! (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos and visualtour are from the builder's library and shown as an example. Colors, features and options will vary).