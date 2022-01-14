2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $110,000

Back on the market at no fault to seller! A charming updated rancher in Petersburg! Great for a first-time home buyer, investor, or someone looking to downsize. This property has 776 sq ft, two bedrooms, one full updated bath, updated kitchen with built-in shelving, separate laundry room, comfortable living room, hardwood floors, gas heat, and central air. The property offers a large fenced-in backyard, detached storage shed, and pull-down attic as well. Close to local schools and conveniences, this property is primed to sell!