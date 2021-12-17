 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $124,000

INVESTOR SPECIAL!!! CONTEMPORATY CAPE COD STYLE HOME IDEAL FOR INVESTMENT OR 1ST TIME BUYER; FAMILY ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILING ; POSSIBILITY OF 3RD BEDROOM; FENCED REAR YARD; HVAC REPALACED IN 2020, AS WELL AS THE WATER HEATER; LAMINATE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS

