2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $53,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location.  ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** Adorable cottage style home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Spacious front porch to relax outside. Clost to shops, schools and I95 corridor.

