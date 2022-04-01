CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** Now here's a cute cottage style home offering 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Close to I95 corridor as well as shops and restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $53,000
