2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $57,950

Great investment opportunity on a really nice property. Owner has upgraded the electrical and plumbing as well as installed a new furnace approximately 3-5 years ago. Owner has also replaced 3 windows, replaced some flooring and refinished some flooring. This home has great potential for whatever you would want to do with it. Don't miss out on this one!!!! House is back on the market due to no fault of the seller. The prospective buyer's finance fell through. Property is vacant and lockbox go direct. Call your investors and go take a look.