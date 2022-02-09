2 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,500,000

This Farm is What Dreams are Made of! Stunningly Beautiful Open Pastures and Mature Hardwood Trees in Eastern Powhatan less than Two Miles from the Chesterfield Line! Over 2000 feet Of Road Frontage! The Property is Bordered On One Side By the babbling Butterwood Creek and then Actually Has Some Frontage on The Appomattox River! The Farm House Has a Huge Florida Room and Screened porch with Cool Summer Breezes from The Shaded Rear Yard! There is a Barn/Garage and two pole sheds. This Property Would Make A Great Family Compound! The 35 Acres Of Fields are Currently Being cut for Hay. House being sold "as is".