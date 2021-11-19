 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,200

2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,200

2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,200

Second floor Duplex in beautiful church Hill. Five to ten minutes from downtown Richmond. Walking distance to MCV and VCU. House has been freshly painted with hardwood floors and carpet. Updated windows. Central air and heat pump is currently being installed. Kitchen is fully equipped with stove and refrigerator. Quite neighborhood with a common shared backyard.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News