2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,250

This completely renovated ranch home is READY 2 MOVE IN now. Conveniently located minutes from everything including dining, downtown, schools, entertainment, shopping and much more. This great home features 2 bedrooms and a central full bathroom. It boasts beautiful floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stackable washer AND dryer, hardwood floors, fresh paint, newer furnace and roof, new AC system, attic space, rear individual parking, spacious yard, professional management, and charm in every corner. Get this one before it’s gone cause it won’t last long.