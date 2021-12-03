 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $114,950

Don’t miss your opportunity to own this quaint, ranch-style, all brick home located only minutes from Manchester. As you enter through the front door, you’ll notice the open living room, dining room, and kitchen with fresh paint throughout; as well as, new flooring in the hallway and bathroom. Additional upgrades include: NEW gutters, NEW insulation in the crawlspace and attic, NEW heat pump, and storm windows. All of this is situated on a large, park-like city lot with mature trees and a detached shed with electricity. Two blocks away is Bellemeade Park which offers wooded walking paths, a flowing stream, bee apiary, a wildflower garden, and the Bike Shed. Tucked away from the city’s hustle and bustle yet offering easy access to major highways, shopping, and dining, this adorable rancher won’t last long!

