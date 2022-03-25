 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $145,000

Welcome to a refreshed bungalow in Richmond's East End! Featuring 2 year old roof, fresh paint/carpet, updated bath, and more! This is a great opportunity to own in a hard-to-come-by price point, or a great investment opportunity. This one should not last long - schedule your showing today and be a homeowner by the new year!

