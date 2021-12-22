2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $158,500

Renovated bungalow with modern farmhouse style in the heart of Richmond - at the end of a quiet, no exit street with a front porch that never sees cars drive by! Well planned layout with tons of natural light, especially in the kitchen which also has a door to the back porch, convenient for outdoor cooking! Loaded with updates and smart features including energy efficient lighting, convection + standard oven. The new owners will appreciate the new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, stunning greige kitchen cabinets, workstation undermount sink, and marble-look countertops in the kitchen! All new stainless steel appliances, including smart commercial capacity washer/dryer in a separate laundry/utility space. The bathroom has a modern vanity with soft close cabinets, quiet efficient air circulator fan, and a magnifying mirror. Private backyard with plenty of space for entertaining in this gorgeous Fall weather! The shed has been converted to be a multifunctional space - whether it be an intimate yoga setting or she-shed! Convenient to Hull St, 60, McGuire VA Hospital, and just minutes from the James River! Enough parking for 3+ vehicles, where else in Richmond will you find that!