2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $169,950

Cozy bungalow style RANCH and move in ready!!! Got your attention? This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath property has so much to offer and perfect for investors or first time home buyers. Updated with new windows, HVAC, vinyl siding, paint and refinished wood floors. Front porch has new decking and is a quaint outdoor space for visiting with friends, family and new neighbors. Set up your appointment today so you don't miss this great opportunity.