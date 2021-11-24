This 100-year old home is ready for a new owner! One-level living with 9'+ ceilings. Structural work has been completed, including floor joists, re-plumbing galvanized pipe, and reinforced porch piers. Other new features are fresh paint throughout, beautifully refinished wood floors, new vinyl in kitchen and bath, and new water heater. Recent improvements include dimensional roof in 2015, and windows and siding in 2011. Keep the retro-look kitchen and bath or update to suit! Shed conveys as-is. Owner/agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $189,900
