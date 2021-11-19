Penthouse living in the 8th floor of the Historic Miller & Rhoads department store converted into luxury condos. A 2/2 with a 500+ terrace with an AMAZING view. Come home to a little nostalgia & experience living in this beautiful, meticulously maintained condo which is attached to the Hilton Hotel downtown Richmond VA. The condo is 1225 sf with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master BDR has decked out walk in storage closet. Kitchen and living room has hardwood floors, bedrooms have carpet and the bathrooms have marble tile flooring. Community features a shared indoor heated pool, clubroom & work out facility. Unit comes with assigned parking (2 designated tandem spaces) in covered parking garage. All located in the original Miller & Rhoads Department Store built in 1898 including much of the original architecture & is located in the most treasured downtown historic landmarks. Located with a Short drive to Carytown, VCU Campus & Next door to Centerstage & within walking distance of The National Theatre, Capital Square, Belle Isle, Browns Island, Convention Center & Coliseum. Walk out to local restaurants & within a few minutes of Interstate I-95, I-64 & I-295.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,610
