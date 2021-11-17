The perfect description to me of this surprising home is Farmhouse chic! This well thought out renovation is sure to make you proud to call this your home. Come inside to be greeted by warm hardwood floors throughout the house. The living room is centered around a wood burning fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms, with one currently serving as a dining area, give ample space to relax. The renovated bathroom is so serene with its well thought out combination of colors and fixtures. The kitchen is absolutely incredible with its herringbone patterned ceramic tiled floors, new cabinets, new stainless appliances and stunning butcher block tops! When there is a need for fresh air, nothing beats the option of relaxing on your full front country porch. This wonderful home rests on a huge lot minutes away from shopping and major highways. Are you ready to move in? Because this house is ready for YOU!!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuan…
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Friday night in eastern Richmond. There have been more homicides in 2021 than all of 2020.
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but sp…
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at Fe…
LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with …
Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.
It has never been more expensive to be a renter in Richmond.
Players from Douglas Freeman, King William, Patrick Henry, Manchester and Midlothian are up for this week's award.
16 Virginians guilty of soliciting sex from young women through online prostitution ads placed by Chesterfield police
Sixteen Virginians have been found guilty of soliciting sex in an online sting operation in March that involved the defendants responding to i…
Richmond-area retailers fear global supply-chain issues causing shortages and could impact holiday sales
Kate Stottlemyer is worried about disappointing customers this holiday season. And she is not alone.