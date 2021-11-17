2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $229,990

Great opportunity to own in the Oregon Hill!! Can be a great investment or a nice home with some TLC. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances that convey. The front room downstairs could be used as a 3rd bedroom. New roof and new deck boards. Please note that the home does not have central air conditioning. Near VCU, Maymont Park and University of Richmond. Please note that the property is being sold "AS IS, WHERE-IS". The sellers will not do any repairs. As per the sellers, there is a partial unfinished basement which can be accessed though the deck.