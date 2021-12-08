Two bed, 1 bath condo in the beautiful & historic Old Manchester Lofts which offers one of the best rooftop decks w/ breathtaking RVA skyline views! Open floor plan, tall beamed ceilings, exposed brick, large living room w/ dramatically tall windows, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, Murphy bed, stacked washer/dryer, & an assigned parking spot. Located only a few steps from a side entrance making this one of the most convenient units in the building. Located in arguably one of the hottest Richmond neighborhoods, Manchester. Enjoy the perks of downtown living including being walking distance to breweries & restaurants including Legend Brewing, Basic City Beer Co, Ironclad Pizza Grill & Pig n Brew in addition to walking distance to the James River Park system, Potterfield Bridge leading to Browns Island which frequently showcases live entertainment & festivals. Conveniently located near 14th Street & Manchester bridges, with easy access to downtown RVA, Highways 195, 95 & 64, & the Richmond Trailhead of the Virginia Capital Trail. There is so much to love living here we simply cant fit it all in the remarks. Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $234,000
