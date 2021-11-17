2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $255,000

Great opportunity to experience Scott's Addition loft living! Enter the foyer of this move-in ready condo to find first floor bedroom with tile floor & large closet, leading to open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and walnut cabinets. Entertain or relax in this bright and open living room featuring soaring, beamed ceiling and full bath with shower. Gorgeous wood stairs lead to second floor nook, perfect for storage or work space. Loft space has en suite bath with tiled shower, large closet, ceiling fan, and side-by-side washer & dryer. Basement storage access conveniently located adjacent to unit. Recent updates include: subtle tinting on windows by United Solar (preventing need for curtains), new disposal, light fixtures, and ceiling fans. One parking space included. Located within walking distance to ZZQ, Gelati Celesti, breweries & more. Sellers moving for work and hate to see it go!