This newly renovated 1,598 SF home in Union Hill is conveniently located near MCV, VCU, Downtown and all of the amenities Church Hill has to offer! This 2 bed, 1 full & two half-bath home is perfect for an owner occupant or as an investment property. Upon entering the home, you will notice the wood floors throughout the home, and a floor to ceiling window offering tons of natural light in the living room. The character of old is on display with the exposed brick and the many decorative fireplaces within the home. The kitchen was beautifully renovated to include new stainless steel appliances, all new cabinetry, granite counters and new tile floors. Heading upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, one with new carpet, the other with hardwood floors and both with ample closet space. The renovated upstairs full bathroom is adjoined by two separate powder rooms with pocket doors for privacy. Situated right across the Leigh St viaduct and back entrance to VCU Hospital MCV campus, you are sure to love the walkability to great parks, restaurants and downtown Richmond. Come see this beautiful renovation in an area that continues to see new developments and opportunities.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $279,950
