 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $285,000

Great rental or owner occupied property located in Richmond's Fan District in the historic Oregon Hill community! Entire interior has new paint. New kitchen sink, & new cabinets. Hardwood floors. Updated full bath on 2nd level. 2 full bedrooms on 2nd floor. Living room /2nd room on main level could also be used as a 3rd bedroom. New windows being installed. Newer HVAC system. Washer & Dryer on main level. Front porch. Parking on street in front of property plus parking in rear for 2+ cars. Close to EVERYTHING Downtown!!! 3 Blocks From VCU! This home is included in the National Register of Historic Places and will be protected for posterity.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News