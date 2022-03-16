2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $285,000

1503 Call St is a Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath bungalow featuring 1st and 2nd floor master bedrooms with private bath, open concept floor plan and custom features include surround sound , wiring and speakers. off-street parking, Current net rental income of apr. $1500/mon. can be purchased seperately ($285,0000) or as portfolio of 3 properties ($650,000) consisting of: 1503 Call St 1505 Call St - maintained 2-bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with rental income of $950/mon. 1507 Call St - vacant building lot 1/2mile to MCV and Jackson Ward Zoned R73 can accommodate single, multi-family, nursing/day care facility, hospital, tourist home - 2 lots currently include renovated cottages that can serve as upscale rental houses.