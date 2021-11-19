2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $3,600

ALL INCLUSIVE, FULLY FURNISHED Row House in Fan District. (Owners are not interested in storing furniture). Includes furniture, housewares, basic cable, WiFi, electricity, gas, water, trash pick up and upkeep of private back yard. Two bedrooms (each with a queen bed), 2 offices (upstairs and downstairs) master bedroom with connecting office 2nd bedroom with connecting sunroom. Two full bathrooms (one down and one up), 3 TV's (downstairs den and one in each bedroom), Formal Sitting Room downstairs, Eat In Kitchen, Enclosed private back deck with upkeep included Awning on back deck and Front Porch for relaxing and sipping hot cocoa and mint julep tea! Available FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12th or $120 per day (30 day MINIMUM). Some negotiation for leases 6 months or longer. Note: Breeds of Dogs satisfactory with insurance are okay with an additional $500 deposit. Dogs must be crated when alone in home. Note: Tenant responsible for filing with City for parking permit as Tenant must provide Lease document. Also, all fireplaces are for show only and not to be used. 3-12 mnth lease rent lowered to $3,300.