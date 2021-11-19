ALL INCLUSIVE, FULLY FURNISHED Row House in Fan District. (Owners are not interested in storing furniture). Includes furniture, housewares, basic cable, WiFi, electricity, gas, water, trash pick up and upkeep of private back yard. Two bedrooms (each with a queen bed), 2 offices (upstairs and downstairs) master bedroom with connecting office 2nd bedroom with connecting sunroom. Two full bathrooms (one down and one up), 3 TV's (downstairs den and one in each bedroom), Formal Sitting Room downstairs, Eat In Kitchen, Enclosed private back deck with upkeep included Awning on back deck and Front Porch for relaxing and sipping hot cocoa and mint julep tea! Available FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12th or $120 per day (30 day MINIMUM). Some negotiation for leases 6 months or longer. Note: Breeds of Dogs satisfactory with insurance are okay with an additional $500 deposit. Dogs must be crated when alone in home. Note: Tenant responsible for filing with City for parking permit as Tenant must provide Lease document. Also, all fireplaces are for show only and not to be used. 3-12 mnth lease rent lowered to $3,300.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $3,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Friday night in eastern Richmond. There have been more homicides in 2021 than all of 2020.
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuan…
After 36 years, Innsbrook Foundation closes, say goodbye to Innsbrook After Hours, St. Paddy's Palooza, Taste of Virginia and other events
After 36 years of putting on events like Innsbrook After Hours, St. Paddy’s Palooza and Taste of Virginia, the Innsbrook Foundation has closed.
Before Justin Fuente arrived at Virginia Tech, recruits were leaving the state. His staff never developed the relationships in the 804 to stem the tide, coaches said.
Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.
LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with …
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but sp…
The Richmond area has a new way of getting used cars.
Players from Douglas Freeman, King William, Patrick Henry, Manchester and Midlothian are up for this week's award.
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at Fe…