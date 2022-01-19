2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $300,000

Great rental or owner occupied property located in Richmond's Fan District in the historic Oregon Hill community! Entire interior has new paint. New kitchen sink, & new cabinets. Hardwood floors. Updated full bath on 2nd level. 2 full bedrooms on 2nd floor. Living room /2nd room on main level could also be used as a 3rd bedroom. New windows being installed. Newer HVAC system. Washer & Dryer on main level. Front porch. Parking on street in front of property plus parking in rear for 2+ cars. Close to EVERYTHING Downtown!!! 3 Blocks From VCU! This home is included in the National Register of Historic Places and will be protected for posterity.