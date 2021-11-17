2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $435,000

Welcome home to 3312 Kensington Avenue in the heart of the historic Museum District. Location, location, location! Upon entering this 1922 built stucco & slate rowhouse, you have the main living and dining areas with hardwood flooring, a brick wood burning fireplace all adjacent to the central kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances) leading to the oversized large outdoor decking space. The rear yard is fenced in for privacy, entertaining and relaxation. Full bath with shower on first floor. On the second level are two bedrooms sharing one full bath with shower/tub combo. Third level is the ideal getaway space for your home office, loft, or possibly a 3rd bedroom. The lower level basement houses the laundry area and plenty of space for storage. Did we mention LOCATION? Walking distance to all things the Museum District offers: North End Juice, Black Hand Coffee, Chiocca's, and just 6 blocks to the iconic nationally acclaimed Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA). Easy access to Carytown, shopping, I-195 and all that the historic Fan has to offer. You do not want to miss this gem! Showing start Wednesday, October 20th at 10 AM.