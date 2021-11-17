Welcome home to 3312 Kensington Avenue in the heart of the historic Museum District. Location, location, location! Upon entering this 1922 built stucco & slate rowhouse, you have the main living and dining areas with hardwood flooring, a brick wood burning fireplace all adjacent to the central kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances) leading to the oversized large outdoor decking space. The rear yard is fenced in for privacy, entertaining and relaxation. Full bath with shower on first floor. On the second level are two bedrooms sharing one full bath with shower/tub combo. Third level is the ideal getaway space for your home office, loft, or possibly a 3rd bedroom. The lower level basement houses the laundry area and plenty of space for storage. Did we mention LOCATION? Walking distance to all things the Museum District offers: North End Juice, Black Hand Coffee, Chiocca's, and just 6 blocks to the iconic nationally acclaimed Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA). Easy access to Carytown, shopping, I-195 and all that the historic Fan has to offer. You do not want to miss this gem! Showing start Wednesday, October 20th at 10 AM.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuan…
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Friday night in eastern Richmond. There have been more homicides in 2021 than all of 2020.
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but sp…
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at Fe…
LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with …
Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.
It has never been more expensive to be a renter in Richmond.
Players from Douglas Freeman, King William, Patrick Henry, Manchester and Midlothian are up for this week's award.
16 Virginians guilty of soliciting sex from young women through online prostitution ads placed by Chesterfield police
Sixteen Virginians have been found guilty of soliciting sex in an online sting operation in March that involved the defendants responding to i…
Richmond-area retailers fear global supply-chain issues causing shortages and could impact holiday sales
Kate Stottlemyer is worried about disappointing customers this holiday season. And she is not alone.