2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $69,000

This is a package sale (5 units) E. Richmond Road 3818-3, 3518-12, 3530-11, 3530-15, 3510-6. The Villas of Oakwood South offer care free living which includes yard maintenance, trash removal, playground, dog park, picnic pavilion, car wash and a mail center. On-site property management available for renting out the unit. Enjoy the convenience of 3 bedrooms with double closets, a full bath with tile surrounding tub, vanity, hall linen closet, living room and a fully equipped kitchen. Property is conveniently located on the bus line and is near 64, 95 and 60.