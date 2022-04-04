 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $523,990

Highlights of the ranch-style Decker plan include a private study, a spacious great room and an impressive corner kitchen with a walk-in pantry, center island and comfortable breakfast nook.. The elegant owner's suite boasts a private bath with double sinks and an expansive walk-in closet, and the generous second bedroom and full bath are perfect for family or guests. Abundant personalization options, including a gourmet kitchen, sunroom, finished basement, covered patio and 3-car garage, truly allow you to make this home your own.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen shuts down until further notice

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.

