2 Bedroom Home in Tappahannock - $110,000

Charming 2 bedroom ranch nestled off the road on +/-1.61 acres. Hardwood floors throughout, large eat in kitchen and updated bathroom with ceramic tile. Full unfinished basement. Located close to town and easy commute in either direction. Some TLC needed. Great rental or first time home.

