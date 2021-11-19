2 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $147,000

Spacious end-unit condo in Barclay Square with an abundance of natural light and serene outdoor views. Features include laminate hardwood floors, newer heat pump, water heater, LED lighting, oversized assigned storage area and assigned parking. Great investment opportunity or convenient living to I-64, Route 199, Colonial Williamsburg, William & Mary, Second Street Bistro, Virginia Beer Company, Cochons on Second St, Shorty’s Diner, Casa Pearl and shopping.