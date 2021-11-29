2 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $299,000

Perfect location carriage home nestled in the heart of Williamsburg! The first floor of this well maintained home features an open living room/dining room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins, and gas fireplace; large sized primary bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bath with double vanities; second bedroom and conveniently located utility closet. Upstairs you will find a large open loft perfect for an office, craft area or play room with built-ins and a walk in attic great for extra storage. This home is complete with an attached one car garage and large privately fenced backyard with patio. Convenient first floor living located close to all Williamsburg has to offer!