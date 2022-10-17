 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $402,990

This new single-level home features an open-concept design with a spacious Great Room, kitchen and dining room that opens to a covered patio.. Tucked off the foyer is a hallway leading to a home office/bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry room. The owner's suite is located in the back of the home and features two closets, one of which is a walk-in closet, and a private bathroom.

