 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $545,990

2 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $545,990

This home highlights a central layout shared by the kitchen, dining space and Great Room, which extends to the coveted rear porch for outdoor entertaining.. The owner’s suite enjoys a private back corner location, while a flexible living space and bedroom with a private bathroom make up the front of the home. Downstairs is an unfinished basement for storage.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News