This single-level home highlights a central layout shared by the kitchen, dining space and Great Room, which extends to the coveted rear porch for outdoor entertaining.. The owner’s suite enjoys a private back corner location, as a flexible living space and bedroom with a private bathroom make up the front of the home.
2 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $556,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may seem like life pauses over the holiday season, but Richmond restaurants have been making moves. We’ve got the scoop on openings and exp…
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field Monday night and was administered CPR before being driven to a hospital. Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended for the night.
He is charged with three misdemeanor offenses in the alleged assault of at least one female student at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan County.
Authorities on Sunday released the name of the man who died in a crash on Route 301 in Hanover on Saturday morning.
A former Richmond socialite who was deeply involved in the local arts community and hosted tours and charitable events died accidentally last …
One of the league's premier franchises when Snyder purchased it, the team has gone 163-220-2 since.
Kiersten Hening says she was punished for exercising her free speech rights during a pregame unity ceremony at the beginning of a game in September 2022.
The latest on Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after terrifying collapse on field; House speaker vote today; and more top headlines
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School. Steve Drew, the city’s police chief, said this was not “a situation where someone was going around the school shooting.” One frightened parent said her ”heart stopped" when she got a text message from the school saying one person was shot and another was in custody. Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.
The popular Austin, Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos is set to open its first Richmond location next week in Short Pump.