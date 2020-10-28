2020 brought dramatic changes to job hunting

The most important way to prepare for an online interview is to go through several dry runs of the entire interview process from start to finish before the actual interview. Job seekers may want to ask a friend or a former co-worker to help them go through a series of online mock interviews, until they feel comfortable with the process.

As the interview day approaches, select an area within the home where you won't be disturbed during the interview and set up your computer there. Remove any distracting personal items in the room that may be visible to the interviewer, and be aware of any background noises that could also cause a distraction. Know how to use your computer equipment and make sure you won't be disturbed by any email or app notifications during the interview. Go through another mock interview, only this time prepare for it as if it's the actual interview. Dress professionally, and have a copy of your resume and cover letter readily available, along with any other pertinent documentation.