2020 brought dramatic changes to job hunting

2020 brought significant changes to the way people shop, live, and interact with each other. It also dramatically changed the job hunting process for both employers and potential employees as well. The traditional face-to-face interview, along with the classic handshake between an interviewer and a job seeker, instantly became taboo. As with virtually every other social interaction, those individuals who find they are looking for employment must learn how to successfully navigate in a radically different job search environment.
Video is king
Traditionally, individuals relied upon the all-important interview to land a new position. Beginners may have practiced by going through mock interviews where they learned how to employ the right body language, and use key facial expressions such as smiling and making eye contact. Today many companies, especially those who hire remote workers, may not even conduct traditional face-to-face interviews. Instead, they rely on phone conversations, resumes, and the now all-important video conference to fill openings.
Interview preparation
While it may seem as if a face-to-face interview is fairly similar to a video conference, in reality, they can be quite different. Anyone looking for a new position must ensure they are comfortable going through the interview process from within the confines of their home.
The most important way to prepare for an online interview is to go through several dry runs of the entire interview process from start to finish before the actual interview. Job seekers may want to ask a friend or a former co-worker to help them go through a series of online mock interviews, until they feel comfortable with the process.
As the interview day approaches, select an area within the home where you won't be disturbed during the interview and set up your computer there. Remove any distracting personal items in the room that may be visible to the interviewer, and be aware of any background noises that could also cause a distraction. Know how to use your computer equipment and make sure you won't be disturbed by any email or app notifications during the interview. Go through another mock interview, only this time prepare for it as if it's the actual interview. Dress professionally, and have a copy of your resume and cover letter readily available, along with any other pertinent documentation.
Review
Along the way, replay your mock interviews and note any areas that need improvement. Keep practicing until you feel that you have aced the video conference process and are very confident in your ability to win over every interviewer put before you.