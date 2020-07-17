Rep. Engel loses N.Y. Democratic primary
NEW YORK — Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary in another upset victory for the party’s insurgent wing.
A political novice who has never held public office before, Bowman, 44, is a progressive African American challenger who said Engel, the 73-year-old chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had lost touch with his economically and racially diverse district.
Bowman declared victory in the race on June 24, a day after the primary election. The Associated Press was able to call the race Friday after obtaining an absentee vote count that showed Engel narrowly ahead among votes received by mail, but not by nearly the margin necessary to overcome Bowman’s Election Day advantage.
2 charged in assault on Black man in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were charged Friday in an assault on a Black man during which he says someone threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends were trespassing when they gathered at a southern Indiana lake over the July Fourth weekend.
Monroe County prosecutors charged Sean Purdy with felony criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation. Jerry Cox II was charged with felony criminal confinement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanors.
The charges follow weeks of protests demanding arrests in the incident involving Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, at Lake Monroe just south of Bloomington. Purdy’s attorney has said Booker has presented “a false narrative” and called Booker the instigator .
EU far from deal on budget, recovery fund
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders headed into Saturday, the scheduled final day of their summit, far apart from reaching a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund .
After two full sessions, summit host and European Council President Charles Michel worked with individual nations to narrow down their sizable differences .
The challenges facing the 27 EU leaders are formidable. The bloc is suffering the worst recession in its history and member states are fighting over who should pay the most to help other countries and which nations should get the most to turn around their battered economies.
Fired Florida scientist files formal complaint
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rebekah Jones, the Florida coronavirus data scientist who was fired in early May for alleged insubordination, has filed a whistleblower complaint against the Florida Department of Health, saying that she was removed for refusing to falsify data.
The complaint comes during a moment of heightened scrutiny of Florida’s public coronavirus statistics and an explosion in virus infections that has some calling the state the epicenter of the global pandemic.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has denied the allegations of data falsification.
