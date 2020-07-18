Rihanna, Jay-Z, Charlize Theron and other celebrities are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the death of Danroy “DJ” Henry Jr., 20, a Black football player at Pace University killed by a white police officer in New York in October 2010.
In a letter sent last week to Attorney General William Barr, the entertainers say Henry, who was from Easton, Mass., “lost his life for no good reason and with absolutely no good explanation.” The case remains an “unhealed wound” for Henry’s family and the people of New York, they wrote. Others who signed the letter are Pharrell Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael K. Williams, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige and Gabrielle Union. An email seeking comment was sent Friday to DOJ spokespeople.
Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York announced in 2015 that they would not bring civil rights charges, saying a thorough review of evidence did not show that Pleasantville officer Aaron Hess acted with deliberate and specific intent to break the law. The officer was previously cleared by a grand jury. Hess shot Henry as Henry drove through a parking lot, away from a disturbance that spilled out of a bar in Mount Pleasant, a New York City suburb.
The Henrys reached a $6 million settlement with the town and the officer.
***
Phyllis Somerville, 76, an actor with a lengthy career of roles in film, television and Broadway productions, died Thursday in New York City of natural causes.
A native of Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s. She most recently appeared onstage in the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
On TV, she was in “NYPD Blue” and “The Big C” (as the foul-mouthed neighbor to Laura Linney’s character, a straight-laced history teacher who is given a grim cancer diagnosis). She also was in the film “Arthur” and was among “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” cast members nominated for a SAG Award.
Her last film credit was “Poms,” in which she appeared alongside Diane Keaton and Pam Grier in a comedy about older women who form a cheerleading squad.
