The Chicks singer Natalie Maines accused President Donald Trump of “murder” because of his alleged negligence in dealing with COVID-19 .
“There’s no leadership,” she said on Monday’s installment of “The Howard Stern Show.”
Maines, who got into hot water for trashing President George W. Bush in 2003, tried to then get off topic, but Stern asked the 45-year-old singer to elaborate.
“It’s unbelievable. ... It is crazy that we have a leader that is — I mean, it’s murder,” she continued. “It’s second degree murder. He’s not having to physically kill people but his ignoring things and speaking complete lies, retweeting that Chuck Woolery tweet, it’s unbelievable.”
Maines and her band, then called The Dixie Chicks , were boycotted by radio stations and abandoned by some fans in 2003 when the singer spoke out against George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.
According to Maines, The Chicks’ new album title “Gaslighter” — the band’s first in 14 years — was inspired in part by news stories about President Trump’s propensity to distort reality.
***
Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.
The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”
She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.
Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with “Trollz,” her collaboration with 6ix9ine.
