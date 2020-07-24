Seattle Seahawks quarterback and former Collegiate star Russell Wilson and his pop star wife, Ciara, are now parents to a baby boy.
The couple on Friday announced the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram. They both shared from their accounts that their son was born Thursday and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Ciara posted video footage from the hospital of her holding the baby while in bed shortly after his birth. “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” the couple posted on their social media accounts.
Win is the second child for the couple, who married in England in 2016. Ciara gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson the following year. Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
***
Time to cut a conversation with Bob Costas short. The new boss — CNN chief Jeff Zucker — is calling on the other line.
Costas, who ended his 40-year hitch at NBC Sports more than a year ago, this week signed on as a CNN contributor to offer commentary on the intersection of news and sports.
The two men have a long history. Zucker’s first job out of Harvard University was as a researcher for NBC at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, where one duty was fetching coffee for Costas (no sugar, just a drop of milk).
“My relationship with Jeff makes me comfortable with the whole arrangement,” Costas said.
***
Mel Gibson spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19, his representative said Friday.
The actor and director has recovered and is doing “great,” according to the rep. He also said Gibson, 64, has tested negative “numerous times” since then.
Gibson is the latest in a long string of high-profile figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink.
