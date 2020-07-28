Bob Brown/times-dispatch
A person on a cherry picker worked on a building in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in downtown Richmond on Monday. With a high of 101 degrees, Richmond hit its third triple-digit temperature day on Tuesday. (For details, see the RTD Weather Desk on Page A18.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.