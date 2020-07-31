JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Brenda Pereira led a group down West Cary Street on Friday during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the treatment of detainees in its Farmville facility in particular. As of Wednesday, the Farmville center had 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its detainees, about 84% of the population.
