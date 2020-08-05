Sources: The Associated Press, Washington Post, Sensor Tower, DataReportal
Trolling Trump On June 11, Trump’s presidential campaign announced his upcoming rally in Tulsa, Okla. and opened online registration. The registration was quickly targeted by K-pop fans on Twitter, who encouraged people to sign up and not go. This same tactic was amplified on TikTok as videos spread of people registering for the rally. The Trump campaign claimed that there were over a million requests for tickets, but the final tally on June 20 counted fewer than 6,500 people in attendance at the 19,000 person stadium. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., credited online activity for lowering the attendance, tweeting out, “Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic,” an idea echoed by others. However, how much of an impact the trolling actually had is hard to determine. At the time, COVID-19 cases were increasing, and the Trump campaign was typically able to fill his rallies without an issue. The online invitation was sent out to the campaign’s entire mailing list. Seeing over a million people sign up probably “made it seem like there were more people interested than they thought, which probably means [the Trump campaign] did less to drive people to the event,” said former Obama administration official Tim Fullerton.
Though it was only released worldwide in August 2018, TikTok has quickly become one of the most used social media applications the world, with over 2 billion downloads.
All about the influence With the explosive growth of TikTok, a new wave of social media influencers have found a home with the platform. Houses of aspiring TikTok creator communities, mostly in their teens and twenties, have sprouted up in Los Angeles. They churn out content daily, with some influencers earning over $10,000 per month through sponsorships and brand deals. The most popular TikTok user on the platform, Charli D’Amelio, at left, who goes by the username @charlidamelio, has racked up 76.2 million followers and over 5 billion likes. The popularity of influencers has also given rise to marketing and management firms dedicated to working with and representing them. TikTok announced a $200 million fund to support U.S. content creators, with plans to increase it to $1 billion.
Enter politics As rapidly as TikTok has found international success, it has also found itself the focus of international ire. In June, a decades-long border conflict between India and China in the Ladakh region of the Himalayas resulted in a clash that left 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese troops dead. In response, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, cutting it off from its largest market outside of China. India also cited security concerns as rationale for removing the applications from the marketplace. In response, TikTok India said it complies with all of the country’s data privacy and security requirements. Those same worries over private data being siphoned off to China have lead U.S. officials and companies to speak out against, and in some cases, even ban TikTok. The U.S. military banned the app from being installed on government devices in January. Amazon briefly told employees to delete the app from their devices on July 10 citing “security risks,” only to backtrack hours later. In early July, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media. On July 31, Trump weighed in, saying, “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.” As of now, the president has not banned TikTok, which would be an unprecedented action against a consumer application. The app might have also have incurred the wrath of Trump for its users taking part in trolling him.
Trending up TikTok has rapidly grown to become one of the largest social media platforms in the world, attracting movie, music, and sports stars and spawning its own generation of influencers, with some spilling over from their initial success with Musical.ly. In the first quarter of 2020, TikTok was the most downloaded in the world. With over 800 million active users, TikTok is larger then Twitter, LinkedIn and Snapchat. The app found a particularly large audience in India before it was banned by the Indian government. Before that, it had been the largest TikTok market outside of China, with 200 million active users.
Lip-sync success Before taking the world by storm, TikTok found major success in China. Developed by ByteDance out of Beijing, Douyin, the Chinese name for the app, was released in September 2016. Available only in China , Douyin enabled users to create 15- second videos set to music. The app exploded in popularity after launch and has 300 million users in China today. Seeking to expand outside of China, ByteDance launched TikTok in September 2017. In November of the same year, ByteDance acquired the Shanghai-based Musical.ly, a similar app that had already gained market share in the United States and Europe. Musical.ly’s users created 15-second to 1-minute lip-sync music videos. ByteDance then merged the two apps under the TikTok name in August 2018.
Can Microsoft stabilize TikTok’s unsteady future? Trump threatened to ban TikTok on July 31, and two days later, Microsoft announced it was looking to buy the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia divisions from ByteDance. Trump gave the potential deal a deadline, saying, “We’ll close down (TikTok) on September 15, unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it.” The president’s threat to ban TikTok has placed added pressure on the Chinese company to sell. Additionally, Trump said on Monday that the U.S. “should get a very large percentage of that price because we’re making it possible.” However, there is no legal precedent for any payment of that kind to the U.S. Treasury, and it is still unclear how a ban on a consumer application would work . TikTok is loved by Americans and intends to stay, ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming (left) said in a memo to Chinese employees on Tuesday. But uncertainty over TikTok’s future has caused some influencers to abandon the platform as rival apps make aggressive moves toward the market. Triller, one of TikTok’s competitors, has seen explosive growth in the wake of Trump’s threats, going from the 1,048th-most downloaded app to the second-most in a week.
In line with Vine TikTok isn’t the first short form video sharing social media platform. In 2013, Vine was released, which enabled users to record video clips up to six seconds long that would loop back on themselves. The platform was acquired by Twitter in 2012 for $30 million but was discontinued by 2016. Vine as a platform struggled to gain users and find ways to actively monetize its services. Coupled with increased competition from other platforms like Instagram, the app was unable to compete. Twitter continued to archive Vine videos until 2019. Vine compilations can still be found on YouTube today.
The social media application TikTok has taken the world by storm. Originating in China as an app called Douyin, it quickly built up a user base in the hundreds of millions in its home country before expanding to the rest of the world in 2017 with the launch of its sister app, TikTok. Swallowing up competitor Musical.ly in the same year, TikTok continued to grow in popularity as COVID-19 lockdowns around the world fell into place. The application was the most downloaded in the world in the first quarter of 2020 and set a new record as the most downloads ever in a quarter. Despite its success, TikTok has also come under scrutiny due to its Chinese origins amid international conflicts, privacy concerns and potential data harvesting by the Chinese government. As recently as last weekend, President Donald Trump threatened a ban on the application unless it’s bought by a U.S. company.
Sensor Tower estimates
Over 150 Countries around the world where TikTok is available
165 million Total downloads of the TikTok app in the U.S.
2 billion Total downloads of the TikTok app in the Apple and Android stores
800 million Estimated users of TikTok worldwide
