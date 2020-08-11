Man menaced people near the White House
WASHINGTON — A man shot and wounded by a uniformed Secret Service officer — prompting President Donald Trump to be abruptly escorted out of a briefing room during a televised news conference — had been threatening to kill people near the White House, two officials familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
The man was identified as Myron Berryman, 51, and is expected to face federal assault charges, the officials said. He was hospitalized with critical wounds on Tuesday, they said.
The officials, who were briefed on the investigation, could not discuss the ongoing probe publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Belarus candidate leaves for Lithuania
MINSK, Belarus — The top opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election left for Lithuania on Tuesday but anti-government demonstrators still turned out for a third straight night to protest the vote results, despite a massive police crackdown that prompted a warning of possible European Union sanctions.
Looking haggard and distressed, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, 37, a former English teacher who entered the race after her husband’s jailing in Belarus, apologized to her backers in a video statement and said it was her own choice to leave the country.
Her campaign aides, however, said she made the unexpected moves under duress. Tsikhanouskaya’s husband, an opposition blogger who had hoped to run for president, has been jailed since his arrest in May.
Maxwell says security at jail is over the top
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell says staff members at a Brooklyn federal jail are going way overboard to prevent her from suffering the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide.
Maxwell is being held in “uniquely onerous conditions” at the Metropolitan Detention Center that prevent her from preparing a defense, her attorneys wrote Tuesday, asking that she be moved to general population.
“It has become apparent that the BOP’s treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein,” attorney Christian Everdell wrote in a letter filed in Manhattan federal court late Monday.
For 36 days, the British socialite has been monitored around the clock by surveillance cameras and prison guards, Everdell wrote.
Two are now dead in Baltimore gas blast
BALTIMORE — Two people are now confirmed dead following a natural gas explosion that destroyed three row houses in Baltimore and sent seven people to the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.
Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said that a man was pulled from the debris shortly before 1 a.m. A woman had been pronounced dead at the scene shortly after Monday morning’s explosion. Seven others were hospitalized, five in critical condition.
The natural gas explosion Monday morning leveled three row houses and ripped open a fourth, trapping people in the debris and scattering shards of glass and other rubble over the northwest Baltimore neighborhood of Reisterstown Station.
