An unaired episode of ABC’s “black-ish” featuring a reference to President Trump as America’s “shady king,” NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem and numerous other hot-button political issues, which was pulled by the network in 2018, is now streaming on Hulu, series creator Kenya Barris announced on Twitter on Monday.
The episode, “Please, Baby, Please,” also touches on the white supremacist rally and subsequent violence in Charlottesville and the mass shooting in Las Vegas, both in 2017. It follows the series’ protagonist-narrator Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) as he reads a bedtime story to his youngest child — and discusses the scary state of the world with the rest of the Johnsons on a stormy night. Barris has said that ABC yanked the episode days before its scheduled broadcast because of “creative differences.”
Barris said that Hulu was making the episode, listed as “S4 E99” of “black-ish” on the platform, available after the reairing of two other politically charged episodes, “Juneteenth” and “Hope.”
***
Phil Collins’ 1981 anthem “In The Air Tonight” is a hit once again thanks to a reaction video starring a pair of brothers hearing the song, particularly its famous drum break, for the first time.
As of Monday afternoon, “In the Air Tonight” was the fourth best-selling track of the week, up from 185th-best the week prior.
While the song has not seen an increase in streaming , the YouTube video of twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams listening to the song has been viewed over 3 million times and clips of their reactions have been shared online countless other times.
The brothers’ analysis of the drum break is just as memorable as their facial expressions.
The twins’ reaction to the song comes after their reaction to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” caught the attention of the Queen of Country herself.
The “TwinsthenewTrend” YouTube channel now has more than 350,000 subscribers.
