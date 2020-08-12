Omar wins a decisive vote in re-election bid
MINNEAPOLIS — Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., savored a decisive primary victory Wednesday, saying she plans to use her organization to keep President Donald Trump from carrying Minnesota and to keep fighting for deep structural change in America during her second term in Congress.
Omar must still get past another well-funded opponent, but it has been 60 years since a Republican last won her Minneapolis-area district. While absentee ballots will trickle in through Thursday, she had 57% of the votes counted by Wednesday afternoon compared with 39% for Democratic challenger Antone Melton-Meaux. She said her win Tuesday night showed that a strong ground game matters more than big ad buys.
“In Minnesota, we know that organized people will always beat organized money,” Omar said on a conference call with reporters.
House panel considers coercing census officials
ORLANDO, Fla. — House Democrats on Wednesday threatened to subpoena top officials at the U.S. Census Bureau after they refused to submit to questioning by an oversight committee over why the 2020 head count was cut short by a month and will stop at the end of September.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a letter to Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham that she would use “compulsory measures” to get the eight officials to appear if they didn’t agree to show up for questioning voluntarily.
Maloney had requested that hearings take place in August with top bureau officials, including two recent hires for new positions whose appointments critics say were part of the Trump administration’s efforts to politicize the agency. Democrats on the oversight committee have asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to withdraw the appointments of Nathaniel Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski.
Tribe seeks to block border wall in Calif.
SAN DIEGO — A California tribe whose ancestral lands span across the U.S.-Mexican border is suing the Trump administration to block construction of a section of border wall that the Kumeyaay people say is desecrating sacred burial sites.
The La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians filed the lawsuit in federal court in San Diego on Tuesday asking for an injunction to temporarily halt the installation of a towering metal wall until the tribe can protect its religious and cultural heritage. La Posta is one of 12 bands of the Kumeyaay people.
The tribe wants its members to be able to monitor work and interrupt it to recover human remains and cultural items.
Hungary commits to buying U.S. missiles
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary signed a declaration of intent Wednesday to purchase air defense missiles from the United States for around $1 billion.
The agreement was signed by Defense Minister Tibor Benko and David Cornstein, the U.S. ambassador to Hungary. The U.S. Embassy described the deal as Hungary’s “largest-ever defense procurement from the United States.”
Hungary has been a NATO member since 1999.
