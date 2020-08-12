Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Announced by the Country Music Association on Wednesday, Williams, who often is referred to as Hank Jr. or the nickname Bocephus, will join his father, country legend Hank Williams Sr., in the Hall of Fame.
Stuart, who won five Grammys, started his career as a sideman playing in bands led by bluegrass legend Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash before starting his own artist career in the 1980s.
Dillon is known as the tunesmith behind George Strait’s dozens of hits, including “The Chair” and “Here For a Good Time.”
***
Trini Lopez, a singer and guitarist who gained fame for his versions of “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer” in the 1960s and took his talents to Hollywood, died Tuesday. He was 83.
Filmmaker P. David Ebersole, who just finished shooting a documentary on Lopez with Todd Hughes, confirmed that Lopez died from complications of COVID-19 in Palm Springs, Calif.
Mentored by Buddy Holly and Frank Sinatra, Lopez became an international star while performing in English and Spanish. Unlike Mexican American singers such as Ritchie Valens, Lopez rejected advice to change his name and openly embraced his Mexican American heritage despite warnings it would hurt his career.
***
Sarah Cooper, who has become one of the hottest comedians in the country thanks to her social media posts lip-syncing to President Donald Trump’s head-scratching public statements, is getting her own Netflix comedy special.
“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” is being billed by the streaming platform as a “variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.” The special, will premiere globally this fall.
