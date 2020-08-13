20200814_MET_NATTEASER

In Nation & World | Israel, UAE establish diplomatic relations in U.S.-brokered deal | Page A10
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an indefinite leave of absence starting immediately, the university announced Friday.
Residents who live near the protests at the Robert E. Lee statue have heard gunfire, witnessed assaults and tried to sleep through constant noise. They say police aren't responding enough to their calls.
Hundreds of thousands of applications for mail-in ballots that a voter advocacy group sent to voters in Virginia had the wrong return addresse…
A new restaurant — one that also will house a bathtub — is in the works on Richmond’s Strawberry Street in the former Strawberry Street Café space.
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market was closed for more than a day earlier this week because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
WATCH NOW: 4 charged with rioting as buildings vandalized in Richmond; courthouse closed because of damage
Four people were charged with rioting after windows were broken and property was defaced in several neighborhoods late Tuesday and early Wedne…
Avowed KKK leader who drove through crowd at BLM protest in Henrico gets 6-year sentence; he still faces felony counts
A Hanover County man and avowed Ku Klux Klan leader boasted on social media shortly after he drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter prote…
Police in Virginia say that a rape suspect released from jail because of the coronavirus pandemic went on to kill the woman who had accused him.
'Conversations at the Monument' vows to bridge disconnect between community and officials; draws criticism from longtime organizers
On Saturday afternoon, the grounds around the Robert E. Lee statue shifted into a different type of community gathering than it’s seen in the …
VDH to hire around 100 workers to enforce COVID guidelines; 1 Richmond area restaurant already lost permit
Having received upward of 23,500 complaints about businesses failing to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus regulations, the Virginia…